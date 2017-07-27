The Top Do-It-Yourself Home Improvement Tips

Home improvement has the potential to be a great endeavor or a major headache. These tips should give you some confidence to take on new projects. This should help you meet with success in home improvement.

Make sure you have weather stripping around all of your doors and windows. This helps you with multiple problems. It keeps air from leaking out keeping your house cooler or warmer when you're running your A/C or heat. It can also keep little critters from finding their way in. It's also good if you're in an area that floods a lot, to keep water from seeping in.

A very simple home improvement tip is to declutter. Start with this easy task: If you have kids, you may be guilty of cluttering your fridge with their work and little design magnets. Keep your appliances clear by attaching just some of your children's artwork and only a few magnets at a time. You can switch these items out every week.

If water still continues to run from the toilet tank, then you should check the float ball. A float ball that is positioned too high will constantly cause water to enter the toilet's overflow pipe. A float ball that is positioned too low won't allow for proper operation. Don't let the ball touch the tank sides, and replace the ball if it is damaged.

Improve your home by cutting your energy costs. Check with your utility company to see if they offer energy audits of homes. There are a lot of changes you can make to make your home more energy efficient saving hundreds of dollars a year depending on the amount of changes you can make. It also adds a great selling point for a house for the future.

Choose area rugs instead of wall-to-wall carpeting. Area rugs can be moved and replaced easily, allow you to upgrade and adjust the style of your home anytime you like. In addition, area rugs can be cleaned quickly when they are stained; sometimes they can even be put in the washing machine.

Before beginning a home improvement project in your kitchen, fireplace or any part of your house with a gas line, be sure to turn off the gas at the shutoff location before starting. Although your gas is shut-off, it is still important to use extreme caution when working around gas lines. If you don't heed our warning, a fire or injury will likely be the result.

Whenever you are working on a home improvement project that involves bricks, it is wise to purchase extras. It is next to impossible to get a good color match if there are needed repairs or additions in the future. There are frequent changes in styles of brick. Storing a surplus amount of original bricks will pay off in the future.

Face it - not everyone needs ten cabinets for their dishes. If your small kitchen is in need of some extra space, consider removing the top row of cabinets. This frees up the wall space for artwork or decorative wall covering and gives you more room to be creative with your cooking surfaces.

To create a modern focal point in your living room or study, consider installing a new stone, brick, or wood mantel for the area above your fireplace. If your fireplace already has a mantel, you can have it sanded and refinished to change its look. You could also update it by staining the brick or concrete with a rich color.

Add a whole new room! If you are the adventurous type of homeowner, you may want to work on an addition to your home. An addition has many benefits, including more space, a longer project, and a lasting change. Be cautious of your building codes however, you do not want to start an addition only to find out it is illegal to continue.

If you are looking for home improvement projects that are guaranteed to raise the value of your home, you can't go wrong with a bathroom or kitchen remodel. Builders and real estate agents estimate that perfecting these rooms is likely to earn you more than 100 percent back on your investment when you put your home up for sale.

Hunt down drafts in your house around your windows and doors, and seal them with insulation or weather-stripping to make your home more energy-efficient. On a breezy day, hold a lit candle or a stick of burning incense around the edges of your doors and windows -- with the drapes tied back away from the edges -- to easily spot drafty areas as the flame moves or the smoke wafts.

Install a garbage disposal unit to make life in the kitchen so much more pleasant. Garbage disposals take care of waste that would otherwise sit there. This is a relatively easy and inexpensive task to carry out, and your family will love you for it!

Home improvement is, as you may agree after reading this article, a very broad field, but not an overcomplicated one. It requires a lot of research and work, but it will be worth it in the end to help enhance your home. If you use these tips you'll start successfully completing jobs.