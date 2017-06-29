Kick Those Pests To The Curb

There are few things more annoying than finding that your home is infested with pests. Sometimes it can seem as if there is no way to rid your property of these unwanted guests. Fortunately, there are some easy and effective pest control tips that you can use to eliminate pests from your property.

If you are concerned that you have bed bugs, do not try to remove your mattress from your home. Dragging it through the house is likely to spread the infestation. Instead, keep everything stored in that one location. You can add a "bed bug cover" to the mattress to try and contain the problem, although you will need to be seen by a pest control specialist.

s

If you are seeing a large number of bugs indoors, slowly circle the perimeter of your house. Try to find any small openings where bugs could get in. Look closely near your chimney and the siding. If you locate a hole, buy silicone caulk and get the area fixed to the best of your ability.

Do not leave any food out or unsealed and make sure that you clean up any crumbs or food scraps. Bugs, especially roaches love to get into food scraps that have been left out. Put used food in a tightly sealed container or in a baggie that bugs cannot break into.

Inspect any seeds or houseplants before you buy them and bring them home. You want to check for current signs of insects. You also want to look for disease issues that might attract insects. Never put something in your home that would attract bugs or pests in the wild outdoors.

If you have pets in your home, make sure that you clean up after them. Leaving pet food or pet waste out in the open can be an invitation for flies or other types of insects to come into your home. Clean up efficiently if you want to prevent bugs from coming into your house.

It is crucial that you fix any broken screens in your home if your issue is with flying insects. In addition to preventing flying insects from entering, they can also deter those who crawl. If you have any holes in your screens, fix them so the bugs cannot get in.

Even if you believe your bedbug problem is gone, be wary. Bed bugs do not have to eat for a whole year. So that is why it is crucial to seal any holes you have in your walls or floors. They will not be able to get into these areas.

Make sure your home's roof and water sills are draining properly. Standing water can lead to pests. If you've got puddles forming that just won't go away, look to the root cause and fix it. Sometimes it's as easy as cleaning out a gutter. Otherwise, you may get more unwanted visitors than you bargained for.

If you think you have cleared up a bedbug infestation, think again. Bedbugs can lay in wait for an entire year without eating. This is why you should make sure to close all open holes in walls and floors. This makes it impossible for bedbugs to hide.

Put screens in your windows. Cool summer breezes are nice, but the insects and bugs that can come in are not so pleasant. While it might be true that you just use the air conditioning most of the time, remember that it can break down and power does go out. Be prepared.

Insects such as silverfish are usually attracted by the humidity in your home. Damp places help silverfish thrive in your home environment. Give these pests a run for their money by dehumidifying your home. Make them learn an extra lesson by fixing leaky pipes and using proper ventilation in all areas of your home.

If you are experiencing a problem with cockroaches, you should keep all food items in sealed containers. Cutting off their food supply will help you eliminate roaches. If you have food around, roaches will find it. Use sealed containers for your baking supplies too since flour and sugar are known to attract cockroaches.

If you are trying to get rid of pests in your home, you should think carefully if you have children and/or pets. Many of the chemicals that are in pesticides can be harmful to them. Get them out of the house for a few hours if you have no other choice.

Keep standing water at a minimum if you want to keep mosquitoes away. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in stagnant water, so if you have a small puddle in your yard you are giving them a perfect place to breed. To prevent this you can walk through your yard after rain storms to ensure that your yard does not become their breeding ground.

Cockroaches are very hard to kill and often come back into your home, even if you have killed off most of them. You can quickly get rid of most roaches with this simple trick! Take a jar and fill half of it with coffee grounds, and the other half with water. Roaches will be attracted to the coffee grounds, climb into the jar and drown.

Before taking action of any kind, be sure to identify your pest and learn about it. A quick online search into the origins of your pest and how it can be eliminated can simplify your battle against the pest. You can then decide whether you want to handle the problem yourself or if a professional is needed.

To keep mosquitoes from crashing your outdoor party, place citronella candles around the tables. They make a nice decoration, and the scent will keep the mosquitoes away. You can put candles in decorative pots of suitable sizes if you want them to be more decorative. Use them from dusk and through the evening when mosquitoes are more likely to come out.

Try using orange oil to keep insects at bay. Insects do not like the smell of orange oil as it is poisonous to many of them. The added benefit is that you can use it to clean your home. If you have not yet tried orange oil you definitely should.

You now have information that you can use for the rest of your life. There will always be a chance of pests in your home, but now that you know how to get rid of them, things are going to be better. Write them down or print them out so you have them on hand for the next time you find a pest in your home.