Remarkable Bug Control Tips You Just Can't Skip

Few things spoil the joys of home faster than a pest problem; rats, roaches, ants and mice can take over faster than you can call an exterminator. Read over the following tips and tricks that can nip the pest problem in the bud quickly. The sooner you take action, the sooner you get rid of the pests.

If you want to get rid of the ants around your house, sprinkle some borax powder near your home. This will help to poison the ants so that they are stopped in their tracks and cannot come back. This will help to temporarily eliminate the ant problem during certain seasons of the year.

Take some time to consider the problem. If pests are an issue for you, find out what is causing them. Pests may like your home because it provides them with shelter, food and water. Get rid of anything the might be attracting the pests.

Research which pest treatments are allowed in accordance to your building codes and local ordinances. Depending on the codes, spraying a chemical that has been locally banned can hurt you if you ever attempt to sell your home. While this is rare, it might cause you to find other avenues of controlling your pests.

Remember that as much as your houseplants might bring life to your home, some of that life might be pests. If you suspect that they are infested with aphids, spray your houseplants regularly with a solution of soap and water. That should be enough to manage the pest problem without exposing your plants and home to insecticides.

Do not leave any food out or unsealed and make sure that you clean up any crumbs or food scraps. Bugs, especially roaches love to get into food scraps that have been left out. Put used food in a tightly sealed container or in a baggie that bugs cannot break into.

If you believe you have bed bugs, you can help control the population by washing your clothes. However, you have to be careful when doing so. Put all of your clothing into a plastic bag. Seal it up to take it to the laundry room. Wash it all in the hottest water possible and then dry it on high heat. Remember that it is very hard to eradicate bed bugs on your own, so call around and see if a company will do a free inspection for you.

Increase the frequency that you take the garbage out during the course of the year. Sometimes, you may not take the garbage out enough, which can cause odors that can attract pests. Instead of bringing the garbage out once per week, you can take it out once every two or three days.

Check your home for moist areas in the structure if you have carpenter ants. Carpenter ants are very attracted to moisture, so if you begin to have a problem with them, chances are that you have a leak somewhere. Once you find and solve that problem, the carpenter ants will move on naturally.

Don't rule out your pets as sources of pest problems. Bathe them regularly to take care of visitors hitching a ride from outside. In addition, know that pet food and water can attract ants sometimes. Clean up messes and bowls regularly. Furthermore, make sure that you store pet food in sealed containers.

Do not buy pesticides that are labeled as being for outdoor use. While these products may get rid of the pests that you are trying to battle, they usually have a much higher concentration of chemicals than those for indoors. This means they will leave harmful poisons in the air for much longer.

Check all of your exterior doors thoroughly. You have to make sure that no daylight is shining through the bottom of them all. Some doors to pay special attention to are your front door and your exterior garage door. If you see daylight, try adjusting the height of their thresholds and possibly adding some weather striping to them.

Use caulk to seal up cracks if you find out you have a problem with bugs. Even if you are already using methods such as sprays or fog-based products, these can be ineffective in reaching certain areas. The caulk will seal around pipes, where the molding meets the floors, and areas where bugs can enter.

This article has discussed some great ways that you can ensure your household pests don't overtake your home. It is important that when you see the first signs of an unwanted intruder, you take precautions. Use the tips you've just read to ensure your home becomes your safe haven once again.