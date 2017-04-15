Enhance Your House With These Handy Tips

Most people are very fearful when it comes to the topic of home improvement. Whether the physical requirements of the job seem great or the task too complicated, many people are beaten before they begin their home improvement task. This article is meant to provide you with the requisite knowledge to take on those around the house jobs that you would otherwise hire someone to do.

Make sure you have weather stripping around all of your doors and windows. This helps you with multiple problems. It keeps air from leaking out keeping your house cooler or warmer when you're running your A/C or heat. It can also keep little critters from finding their way in. It's also good if you're in an area that floods a lot, to keep water from seeping in.

When it comes to home improvement, consider adding more fans to your house to help during the warm months. This is important because running fans will cost considerably less than air conditioning, and provide a cooling benefit as well. Remember also that a fan only provides cooling benefit when you are in the room, so turn it off if the room will not be occupied.

Don't overlook the addition of storage space to your new or existing home. Most homes are substantially lacking in storage space. Add built in bookshelves to the living room or dining room. Turn a broom closet near the kitchen into a food pantry. Small changes and additions will really add up.

Many home improvement stores offer classes and training sessions on different areas of home remodeling. You can sign up for these classes, often for free, and get great advice and tips on things like painting, simple plumbing, changing light fixtures, gardening and home decorating. It can give you not only the skills to do the job, but also ideas for your next project.

Try to avoid using oil based paints for your walls. Painting your walls with oil paint creates a look that is reminiscent of cheap apartment complexes. Choose a nice matte color that is easy to paint over. Oil based paints usually require the application of several layers of primer before you can paint over them properly. Using simple matte wall paint can cut down the cost of supplies and annoyance when painting your walls.

Patch the holes in your walls with toothpaste! Yes, this is definitely a temporary cover up but it works to hide an ugly hole until you can come up with the materials for a more permanent fix. Use white toothpaste and trowel it into the hole with a butter knife.

Keep your home and family safe by properly installing a smoke detector in your home. Smoke detectors detect unsafe and hazardous smoke before you do. Stay on the safe side and purchase a new smoke detector. Make sure to check the batteries every month to ensure that it is working correctly when tragedy strikes.

On a cool day, visit every room of your home and pass your hands over every door and window to check for drafts of cold air. Adding or replacing your weather stripping can help increase your heating and cooling systems by as much as 20 percent. Adhesive brush and PVC sealant are other alternatives; each should set you back no more than fifty dollars.

When you are considering any major home improvements, look for "age-in-place" projects you can use in your home. Age-in-place is a design philosophy which takes into consideration that homeowners will age during the time they own their home. Age-in-place renovations can increase the value and the comfort of your home.

If you can, fix things as soon as problems are apparent. There are many flaws that you can easily tolerate and forget. You need to resist the urge to ignore it. Your home's systems are all connected together. Damage to one system can quickly spread to all of them. Something that may seem minor can cause great damage.

Before you begin painting the exterior of your home, it is critical to repair and prepare the surfaces you plan on repainting. Your paint job will not be durable if you do not prepare the surfaces properly. If your house has siding, any section that is damaged must be repaired. If the surface you are repainting is wood, remove any peeling, flaking, or blistering paint, before applying a new coat. This difficult job of removing paint can be done by scraping or sanding. Be sure to wear safety equipment, such as a dust mask and protective goggles, when removing the old paint.

Kitchen cabinets can be extremely heavy. Make them lighter by removing the doors and drawers from all of your new cabinets before installing them. The lighter cabinets will be easier to maneuver and there will be nothing to get in your way as you screw the cabinets to the wall.

So, 'that wall has got to go' on that home improvement project! Stop! Before you demolish something double check the existing structure! It is easy to just tear down a wall and not know what is inside of it. There may be electrical components that need to be in tact that you may want to keep.

When painting your bathroom, kitchen, or other area that sees lots of moisture (or kids' hands), choose a semi-gloss or high-gloss paint. Unlike flat (matte) paints, glossy surfaces are easier to wipe clean and are less likely to show spots when exposed to moisture from steamy showers or boiling pots.

With these tips you are prepared to improve the look and value of your home. You'll be more ready than ever to design improvements that look great, fill your needs and function perfectly. The more you work at it, the better it will get. Just follow our good advice to be certain your home improvement projects are well-done.