Love Your House More With These House Enhancement Tips

Many homeowners out there are looking to be inspired to make changes in their home. Do you fit this bill? Are you searching for home repair information? In this article, we will present some useful ideas and information to assist you in completing interesting, fresh home improvement projects with ease.

It is wise to trim any branches that are overhanging your roof. In a storm they may break off, fall and spear your roof. In a snowstorm they will dump their load of snow, which may accumulate as ice. Also, falling leaves from these branches may accumulate and cause dampness on the roof, and clog the gutters.

A dripping sink can be an annoyance in any home. It not only wastes water, but costs money on your water bill. If a sink is dripping from the spout, the faucets central cartridge might need to be replaced. If you have a pillar tap, you might need to change the washer. A quick examination will help you determine your course of action.

Try your best to color coordinate your rooms when you are repainting them. You don't want to throw people off when they come visit your home with colors that don't match. You want to show people that you know style, one of the best ways to do this is with a good color combination.

Place exhaust fans in your laundry room, above your cooking surface, and in every bathroom in your home. This will keep you safe by reducing your risk of mold as well as removing hazardous fumes from your home that are associated with cooking. Not only does it do that, it also doesn't allow condensation to become trapped within walls and that keeps them from rotting.

Making sure that your basement is weatherproof is the first step to creating a living space in there. If your basement is dry and never leaks or floods, it is a great way to save money on your renovation. However, if your basement is perennially flooded or damp, it not only makes way for mold, but also makes the space uninhabitable. Make sure to weatherproof your basement before beginning your remodeling project.

Improve the look of your kitchen with a natural stone counter-top. Stone counter-tops come in a range of patterns and colors, and are possibly the most durable surface that you can choose. Sold in slabs, they are waterproof and heat resistant, and resist scratches and stains. There are a number of popular natural stone counter-tops to choose from, including marble, slate, granite and soapstone. While they tend to be quite expensive, it is worth the investment, as they last a very long time, and add value to your house.

When you are thinking about home improvements, have you considered the condition your porch is in recently? This area is the first space that your visitors notice and is often what they use to form their first thoughts about the residence. Keep it tidy and make it interesting with unique lights, or beautiful flower arrangements. Overall, a good looking porch will increase your home's value.

Don't throw out your tub just because it has a few hard to remove stains. There is an easy solution that is sure to help your problem. Mix a few teaspoons of baking soda and a few teaspoons of cream of tartar. Squeeze enough juice out of a lemon to create a paste. Spread the paste with a cloth onto the stain. Leave it for about half an hour and go back and thoroughly rinse your tub out.

Try staining the floors of your basement. It is cheaper to stain a concrete floor than it is to replace one, and the look can be very trendy. Staining your flooring adds durability and gives you an easier way to clean up. Purchase a stain that provides good texture and shine. This will give the illusion that your floors are fancy.

On a cool day, visit every room of your home and pass your hands over every door and window to check for drafts of cold air. Adding or replacing your weather stripping can help increase your heating and cooling systems by as much as 20 percent. Adhesive brush and PVC sealant are other alternatives; each should set you back no more than fifty dollars.

If you are looking to improve your home with new furniture, consider re-upholstering. Having new furniture delivered and removing old furniture can be a stressful and expensive hassle. Simply putting new cushions and upholstery on an existing couch, however, will make it look like new for much less money than a new couch.

Build your own utility shelves with furring strips, plywood, and screws. Build two identical ladder-like sides using the furring strips and screws. Connect them perpendicularly by screwing on additional furring cut to the width of the shelves. Finally, screw plywood panels in place to make the shelf surfaces.

Unless your carpet is very worn or outdated, try steam cleaning it before replacing it. If your goal is to sell your house, all you need to do is make a positive first impression. Often cleaning carpets will achieve this goal, and replacing them becomes unnecessary. Hiring a professional steam cleaner can save you thousands over replacing carpet throughout a house.

Before you begin painting the exterior of your home, it is critical to repair and prepare the surfaces you plan on repainting. Your paint job will not be durable if you do not prepare the surfaces properly. If your house has siding, any section that is damaged must be repaired. If the surface you are repainting is wood, remove any peeling, flaking, or blistering paint, before applying a new coat. This difficult job of removing paint can be done by scraping or sanding. Be sure to wear safety equipment, such as a dust mask and protective goggles, when removing the old paint.

Hunt down drafts in your house around your windows and doors, and seal them with insulation or weather-stripping to make your home more energy-efficient. On a breezy day, hold a lit candle or a stick of burning incense around the edges of your doors and windows -- with the drapes tied back away from the edges -- to easily spot drafty areas as the flame moves or the smoke wafts.

As you have read in this article, with just a little planning and some investigation, you can take on basic home improvement projects and make your home a happy, healthy place for your family. By knowing what projects you can do and what projects you should leave to the experts, you can even save a significant amount of money. So pick up that hammer and those nails, and have fun with your next home improvement project!